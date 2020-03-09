One robbery suspect dead, three arrested following pursuit

The Standard Democrat reports that a robbery suspect from Mississippi drowned in a private pond while attempting to flee from law enforcement early Saturday in Pemiscot County. The robbery occurred around 11:30 Friday night at Pilot Travel Center in Marston. Just after midnight, a vehicle pursuit began on US Highway 61. A crash occurred about 30 minutes later, and two suspects were apprehended while two other suspects jumped in a pond. One suspect, who was identified as 20-year-old Kirk King, of Olive Branch, MS, drowned. The drowning occurred shortly after the crash in a private pond at the intersection of Highways K and A in Pemiscot County. King attempted to swim across a pond, submerged and did not resurface. He was pronounced dead after 5 a.m. Saturday and was taken to the Pemiscot County Coroner’s Office in Hayti.

Like this: Like Loading...