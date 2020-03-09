Public Health Officials Announce Fifth Case of Coronavirus Disease in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Cook County Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported that a fifth Illinois resident has tested positive at the IDPH laboratory for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The fifth individual is a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into Chicago O’Hare Airport earlier this month after traveling to Italy. The individual acquired the infection while in Italy and is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts. Illinois’ two previously confirmed cases have both recovered. Public health officials continue to monitor individuals throughout Illinois who have a history of travel to an affected area or who have had close contact with a confirmed case.

Like this: Like Loading...