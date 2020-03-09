Suspect charged in connection with Friday stabbing

An early-morning stabbing Friday on the 500 block of Bellevue Street in Cape Girardeau resulted in non-life-threatening injuries and an arrest. Just after 4 a.m. officers received a report of a possible stabbing outside an apartment in Cape Girardeau. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male victim, who was transported to a local hospital with multiple lacerations and non-life-threatening injuries. Officer arrested 54-year-old Peggy Ann Austin, of Cape Girardeau. She was charged with 1st-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. She is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Like this: Like Loading...