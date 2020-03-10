Cape Girardeau School District launches app

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau School District has created an easier way for parents and students to access school information from the palms of their hands. district communications director Kristen Tallent says Users can access school information by downloading the new Cape Girardeau Public Schools app. The app was first tested with a small group of parents before being released to the public. The app, titled Cape Girardeau 63, is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.