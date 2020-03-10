Jackson Recycling Center will extend Saturday hours

The Jackson Recycling Center, which is currently open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays, will extend its Saturday operating hours beginning April 4 to 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The recycling facility, at 508 Sawyer Lane in Jackson, collects cardboard, newspaper, magazines, office paper, junk mail, aluminum, tin, steel cans, electronic waste, large appliances, scrap steel, No. 1 and No. 2 plastics and clear, green and brown glass.

The extended Saturday hours will continue through Oct. 31.

More information about Jackson’s recycling services is available by calling the city’s public works department, (573) 243-2300, or online at jacksonmo.org.