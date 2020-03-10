Missouri Veterans Home access restricted amid COVID-19 concerns

Southeast Missourian

The Missouri Veterans Commission announced Sunday it has begun restricting access to all seven of its homes in Missouri, including the one at 2400 Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau, due to the spread of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The decision came less than a day after Gov. Mike Parson’s announcement of “presumptive positive” cases in St. Louis County and Johnson County, Kansas, and went into effect immediately. The other Missouri veterans homes are in Cameron, Mexico, Mount Vernon, St. James, St. Louis and Warrensburg.