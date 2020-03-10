SEMO relocates day care services due to mold concerns

Southeast Missourian

Moisture on walls and windows discovered inside Southeast Missouri State University’s child day care center has caused the university to vacate the facility while a potential mold problem is resolved.

The children and staff have been temporarily moved to other locations. Director of the university communications Ann Hayes says the moisture problem in the leased building was discovered in late January. The university conducted an indoor air quality assessment of the building in early February. Test results indicated varying levels of moisture throughout the facility, suggesting a presence of mold. But no evidence of dangerous levels. Hayes said it is uncertain at this time how long the relocation will last or when the moisture and mold situation at the Bessie Street location will be resolved.