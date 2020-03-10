Suspect in custody after shooting in Sikeston

Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Greer Avenue behind the Rent One store on East Malone Avenue and injured a 44-year-old Sikeston man. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Sikeston DPS officer Evelyn Aceves emailed KZIM KSIM that the suspect was identified as 29-year old Cal Lane, of Sikeston. Lane was charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of weapon, one count of armed criminal action and one count of delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond. The victim was in critical but stable condition with one bullet in the abdomen and several bullet fragments in the neck.

