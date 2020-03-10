Tuesday, March 10th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An intoxicated Indiana man allegedly became upset with a karaoke song in a bar and attempted to “go after” the singer. 34-year-old Jason Allen Huff of Portage was charged with intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

At 12:09 a.m. last Wednesday police responded to a report of a man threatening people with a firearm at Leroy’s Hot Stuff Bar. When police arrived, an employee pointed to a car in the parking lot where Huff and a woman were sitting.

The officer drew his firearm and ordered the two to get out of the vehicle and onto the ground. He saw the woman was holding a gun, which was taken by a Burns Harbor officer. As the officer gave repeated commands to get out of the vehicle, Huff just stared at him and appeared to be extremely intoxicated.

After he was detained, police questioned the staff, who said it began with a karaoke song. At one point, Huff became upset with a karaoke singer’s song choice and got up and “attempted to go after the singer but ended up falling down.” Huff then allegedly began waving around a black 9 mm Glock 19 he pulled from his waistband.