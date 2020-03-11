Attorney General’s Office Warns of Scams Related to the Coronavirus

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning you of potential scams related to Coronavirus. During and in the wake of any natural disaster or health crisis, scammers may try to take advantage of the stress and rush to stock up on supplies. Missouri law prohibits individuals and businesses from substantially raising their prices for the necessities of life during an emergency. You need to be aware of products that see a large increase in prices. Additionally, you need to be aware of phishing attempts or other online scams relating to COVID-19. Report any and all instances of price gouging or other related scams to the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline by calling 1-800-392-8222 or by filing a complaint online at https://ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint.

