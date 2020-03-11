Canceled Endangered Person Advisory from the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred in Doniphan at 1:00 p.m. yesterday. The missing person was 13-year-old Hannah Hamor. She was left in the care of 35-year-old Dawn Jessup while her father was out of the state. Her father has not had contact with her for about 5 days. Jessup blocked Hamor’s father from contact with her. She has not been at school since March 5. Her father advised that Jessup has family in North Carolina, Iowa, and Washington state. Hamor was found safe by Ripley County Deputies.

Hannah Hamor

Hannah Hamor

Hannah Hamor

Dawn Jessup