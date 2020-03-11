Endangered Person Advisory from the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred in Doniphan at 1:00 p.m. yesterday. The pissing person is 13-year-old Hannah Hamor. She was left in the care of 35-year-old Dawn Jessup while her father was out of the state. Her father has not had contact with her for about 5 days. Jessup blocked Hamor’s father from contact with her. She has not been at school since March 5. Her father advised that Jessup has family in North Carolina, Iowa, and Washington state. Hamor is Caucasian, 5’1, 100 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Jessup is Caucasian, 5’4, 200 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. The only information on her vehicle is that it is a black Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban. If you have any information, call 911 or the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office at 573-996-2129 or 573-996-5555.

Hannah Hamor

Hannah Hamor

Hannah Hamor

Dawn Jessup