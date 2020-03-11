Several local fire departments work together to contain brush fire Sunday

Several local fire departments worked to contain a brush fire that endangered multiple structures Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Elm Street in Haywood City about 3:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found there was a fire in a heavily wooded area with a small pile of tires involved. The flames spread quickly due to winds, and other local fire departments were called to assist. Due to the rapid movement of the flames, they relocated some of their equipment to the north side of the fire to protect the exposures and then requested additional assistance. The fire involved around 100 vehicles and about 10 acres of the heavily wooded area. There were approximately 20 structures in danger, but none were damaged. No injuries were reported in the incident. You can read more in the Standard Democrat.

Like this: Like Loading...