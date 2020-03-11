Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Angered that another man referred to him as “Drew Carey,” 34-year-old North Carolinan Brian Baer allegedly punched the victim in the face, triggering his arrest for battery during the early morning of March 8th.

Police say Baer walloped Casey Simons after leaving a bar in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Baer told cops that “the victim called him Drew Carey which made him mad and he struck the victim once in the face.”

The confrontation left Simons with a cut lip. Simons also suffered “scratches on his right knee from being tackled onto the ground” outside Jimmy B’s Beach Bar at The Beachcomber resort. Baer was charged with battery, a misdemeanor, and booked into the county jail.