3 charged after robbery

Three individuals were charged on a robbery that took place in New Madrid County. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reports that Tremayne Alford, Zackier Kelley, and Cordell Smith, were all charged on armed criminal action, resisting and interfering with arrest, and robbery. These charges are a result of a robbery that was called in at a pit stop in Marston, where they all were involved in a vehicle pursuit before crashing their vehicle on an intersection on Highway K and A in Pemiscot County. Another suspect, 20-year-old Kirk King, drowned when he jumped into a pond in an attempt to evade custody.

Like this: Like Loading...