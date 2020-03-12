MO Representative proposes to clarify controversial bail rules

The state Supreme Court rolled out rules last year saying Missouri judges can only charge bail fees to help ensure that defendants will show up to court or if they pose a danger to others. Former judge and State Representative David Evans is proposing to clarify in the rules that judges have the discretion to release or require a bond. During a Missouri House committee hearing, Darrell Moore with the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys says he backs the plan.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill. The committee has voted in favor of the bill. Another committee is reviewing the legislation.