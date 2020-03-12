Public Health Officials Announce First Coronavirus Disease Cases Outside Chicago and Cook County

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Kane County Health Department (KCHD), and the McHenry County Department of Health (MCDH) reported the first Illinois residents outside of Chicago and Cook County to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday. The cases include a Kane County woman in her 60s and a McHenry County teen, neither of whom had a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known case of COVID-19. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts. As IDPH continues to conduct surveillance testing, additional cases will be identified, and they will have a better understanding of the amount of virus circulating in Illinois communities.

