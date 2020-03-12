Senator Josh Hawley Outlines the $9.9 Million in Coronavirus Funding Heading for Missouri
Senator Josh Hawley says he is in daily contact with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) officials, regarding the coronavirus.
Hawley says the $9.9 million in emergency funding that Missouri will be receiving shortly will go to state and local health departments on the front line, noting that more testing kits will be coming. The CDC has confirmed Missouri’s first case, which involves a college student who’s from the Ladue area.