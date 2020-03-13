COVID-19: What You Need To Know

With many cancellations and postponements among sports, concerts, events and more and with concern for the well-being of our listeners, we want you to be informed of the best practices for personal safety and the safety of others during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Below we have posted several resources- local, national and global- to provide you honest and up to date information.

Cape Girardeau County Health Department: Visit this page for up-to-date local information as well as guidance on prevention and preparedness for COVID-19 and other emergencies. Visit them on Facebook.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Check out the Frequently Asked Questions and read more on their website.

World Health Organization (WHO): Learn more about preventative measures and the global status on their website.

Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services: They offer a 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411 and offer the latest state information HERE.

We will do our best to keep you apprised of the latest news and information available, and provide these third party links with faith that they will keep their information current as well.





