Emergency personnel respond to fire at Havco Wood Products

Firefighters from multiple local agencies responded to Havco Wood Products in Scott City yesterday morning after a fire ignited in a silo. The report was dispatched to the Scott City Fire Department shortly before 7 a.m. as a thick morning fog limited visibility, and mutual aid was provided by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue, the Gordonville Fire Department, and the New Hamburg-Benton-Commerce (NBC) Fire Protection District. Police and medical personnel also responded to the flames, which took more than five hours to contain. No one was injured in the incident.

