Friday, March 13th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

With face masks that supposedly protect from coronavirus in short supply around the globe, some men in Japan are trying out another idea: wearing women’s underwear over their faces instead.

Twitch streamer C-jay-san discovered that when, while visiting Japan, a couple of men walked up to him with newly purchased underwear covering their noses and mouths. C-jay was talking to a man on the sidewalk about dancing when another man wearing yellow fabric on his face approached him as he streamed.

Though face masks have become a popular item in the wake of the fast-spreading virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it’s not necessary to wear one if you’re healthy. The WHO also said nothing about wearing women’s underwear on your face instead. But it seems unlikely to help…