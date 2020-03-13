Jury Finds Carterville Man Guilty of Possession of Meth

A Carterville, IL man has been found guilty of possession of meth. 37-year-old Aaron Isaacson was charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, one count of Burglary, one count of Unlawful Possession of Meth, one count of Possession of Burglary Tools, and one count of, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Isaacson was arrested in April 2018 by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies following an investigation of missing vehicle parts. A sentencing hearing has been set for April 1 at 9:00 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro. Isaacson faces between three to seven years in prison.

