KRCC Telethon Changes

The Kenny Rogers Children’s Center is modifying its 40th Annual Live Telethon event. The Center’s top priority is the health and safety of the children they serve. With the unpredictability of the current health climate, we feel it is in the best interest of the children they serve to cancel most live events scheduled at the Sikeston High School Field House on March 21st and 22nd. However, they are going to continue their fundraising efforts in the form of a Virtual Telethon. They will be live-streaming entertainment, child interviews, and VIP panels from the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center on March 21st from 9 am – 5 pm.

The following events are still scheduled for that day:

– Pancake Breakfast 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM – Wesley United Methodist Church

– 5K Walk/Run 9:00 AM – Sikeston High School Field House

– Blood Drive 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Kenny Rogers Children’s Center Parking Lot

A message from the Executive Director, Michelle Fayette, regarding the changes to this year’s Telethon.