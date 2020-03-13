New system online for Cape Girardeau police reports after the cyberattack

Police reports made in the City of Cape Girardeau are again publicly accessible through a new, online crime-mapping system on the city’s website, which returned to functionality yesterday. The system provides some new features, one of which includes the ability to receive alerts via email whenever crimes are reported on the map. To access the new online public-safety system, click the “DEPARTMENTS” tab on the city’s website — www.cityofcapegirardeau.org — and go to the page labeled “Police,” then look for the words “CRIME MAP” in a column of blue tabs on the right-hand side of the screen. The new system can also be accessed directly at www.crimemapping.com/map/mo/CapeGirardeauPolice. Prior to Thursday, online crime reports from the Cape Girardeau Police Department were inaccessible for nearly two months after the recent cyberattack. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...