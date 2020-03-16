Area resident sent to federal custody after firearm indictment

A Poplar Bluff resident was indicted for illegal possession of a firearm. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 26-year-old Walter Currie was indicted on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon. This charge comes from a January 20th pursuit, where a rifle was found in Currie’s vehicle after he had crashed into a Butler County Sheriff patrol car while attempting to escape police custody. He also holds previous felony charges on unlawful possession of a firearm, sale of a controlled substance, as well as two burglary charges. Currie currently faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

