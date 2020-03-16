Missouri man in prison for violent 1997 burglary could be a free man soon

A St. Louis area man locked up for a violent 1997 home burglary could leave prison walls soon. Last week, Cole County Judge Daniel Green ordered to have the convictions overturned of Jonathan Irons, who is serving 50 years for a crime he has maintained that he did not do. Green’s decision follows the Missouri State Highway Patrol not being able to analyze an unidentifiable fingerprint withheld from Irons’ court trial. WNBA star Maya Moore, a Jefferson City native and longtime friend of Irons, says the case she’s been fighting for years has been worth it.

Green’s order is pending any objections from Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar.