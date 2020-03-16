Monday, March 16th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Despite warnings about “social distancing,” a couple decided to have sex in public outside a Florida hospital, according to cops who busted the duo on a pair of criminal charges.

As detailed in arrest affidavits, 45-year-old Ann Marie Tucker and 37-year-old Albert Singletary were “found to be exposing sexual organs in plain view of the public” across from St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

The pair were flattening the curve one evening “in close proximity to a no trespassing sign,” police report. Singletary’s “penis, testicles, and buttocks were displayed within view” of nearby citizens, while Tucker’s vagina was also on view earlier this month.

They were each charged with trespassing and exposure of sexual organs, both misdemeanors. According to court records, Tucker pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to ten days in the county jail. Singletary, who has been in custody since his arrest, is being held in lieu of $300 bond.

