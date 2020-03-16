Poplar Bluff toddler tests positive for meth

A Poplar Bluff toddler and his siblings were removed from their mother’s care Thursday after he tested positive for meth. That evening, Poplar Bluff Cpl. Steve Nance responded to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to meet with Missouri Children’s Division personnel. Upon his arrival, he met Children’s Division Investigator Deana Yates, who reported: “they had received a hotline in reference to a 14-month-old that had tested positive for meth in the emergency room.” The mother said that last Sunday her son broke out in a rash all over his face and body. She brought him to the ER, but due to being so busy, they left without being seen. She brought her son back on Thursday when she noticed the rash wasn’t getting better. The mother said no one in the home uses meth and doesn’t know how her son could have ingested it. You can read more in the Standard Democrat.

