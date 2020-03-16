Skeletal remains discovered in Graves County, Ky.

WSILTV reports that an autopsy is being scheduled for a set of remains found in Graves County, Kentucky. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded rural area on Love Lane just north of the community of Sedalia at around 3 p.m. Thursday. Investigators stayed on scene until 8 p.m. Friday and concluded that the remains belonged to an adult and are at least two to three years old. Sheriff’s deputies believe those remains could belong to a woman who has been missing for three years. 53-year-old Lynette McCollum, of Love Lane, went missing on June 15, 2017. The family was notified and the state medical examiner will perform the autopsy to see if the remains are McCollum’s. It’s unclear when the examination and autopsy will be completed.

