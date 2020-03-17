Poplar Bluff man arrested after crashing vehicle in area shopping district

A Poplar Bluff man was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle into the Mansion Mall. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says that 31-year-old Geoffrey Spears Jr. was arrested after officials received a call that a vehicle crashed into the Mansion Mall on North Westwood Boulevard, where Spears had fled the scene. Officials say that another driver allegedly saw a woman attempting to leave the vehicle while it was in motion and that she was thrown from the vehicle after it had accelerated and crashed. Spears and the woman then drove to a home on the 1600 block of Spring Street, where officers reported hearing shouting coming from inside. Spears was charged on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault, 3rd and 4th-degree domestic assault, and leaving the scene of an accident. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Butler County Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

Like this: Like Loading...