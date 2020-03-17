Seven individuals taken into custody in Poplar Bluff from shots fired investigation

Seven people were arrested in Poplar Bluff from a shots fired investigation. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that officers responded to calls on the 1900 block of Sanders Street and the 1100 block of Mary Street for reports about shots being fired in the area, including a vehicle that was hit three times with three kids inside. Officers were additionally dispatched to the 1700 block of Sanders Street, where subjects were reportedly fighting in a yard with guns involved, and a semi-automatic weapon was discovered in a running vehicle on the property. A search warrant was issued for the vehicle as well as the residence, where 8 firearms, several magazines of ammunition, a large amount of meth, and a bulletproof vest were found. 44-year-old Julius Hightower, of Poplar Bluff, was charged on possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. 22-year-old Drake Duquion, 26-year-old Alexa Ramos, 30-year-old Gregory Leach, 32-year-old Kenny Jackson, and 35-year-old Mark Buchanan, all of Poplar Bluff, as well as 25-year-old Jervon Gibbs, from St. Louis, were all charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. They are all currently suspected of involvement in the use and sale of illicit drugs and firearms.

