Attorney General Schmitt Warns of Medical Supply Chain Price Gouging

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Missouri Hospital Association President Herb Kuhn are warning of potential price gouging that could affect the medical supply chain in containing the spread of COVID-19. Hospitals have not yet reported a challenge within their supply chain for items needed to protect the public. However, as supplies become more constrained, hospitals and other health care providers may need to work outside of their normal supply chains to source items like personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks. This could potentially open up the medical supply chain to bad actors who may spike prices. Several steps have been taken by the CDC, OSHA and the state to modify guidance on supply utilization, which could help temporarily. However, as officials move up the curve of the virus’ spread, supplies will likely become tight. Report any and all instances of price gouging to the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline by calling 1-800-392-8222 or by filing a complaint online at https://ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint.

