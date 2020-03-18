Fatal motor vehicle accident in Cape Girardeau

Sunday morning Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to the 2800 block of Lynwood Hills for a report of a tree on fire. Officers were able to locate a dark blue passenger vehicle that struck a tree located in a residential yard within the area. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. It was then discovered that the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was killed on the scene near the time of the impact. The Cape Girardeau Police Department’s traffic division is actively investigating this motor vehicle accident in an effort to accurately determine contributing circumstances. The Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office is taking final measures to ensure that positive identification is made and all family members are properly notified prior to a release of the driver’s information.

