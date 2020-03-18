Governor Parson Announces April 7 Municipal Elections Postponed Until June 2 in Response to COVID-19

Along with Governor Mike Parson’s Executive Order 20-02 declaring a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 and a request from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Governor Parson today signed Executive Order 20-03 ordering all Missouri municipal elections previously scheduled for April 7, 2020, to be postponed to June 2, 2020.The Executive Order declares that ballots already printed for the April 7 election may be used at the postponed date of June 2. Voters who have attained the age of 18 by April 7 will be allowed to cast a ballot. The Executive Order requires local election authorities to publish notice of the June 2 election. In addition, the Executive Order states:

The closing date to register to vote in this election remains March 11.

The deadline for filing as a write-in candidate for office remains March 27 at 5 p.m.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot shall be May 20.

A public test of voting equipment shall be completed no later than June 1.

In-person absentee ballots may be cast until 5 p.m. on June 1.

The deadline by which absentee ballots must be received by the election authority shall be 7 p.m. on June 2.

Military and overseas voters must request a ballot from an election authority by 5 p.m. on May 29, and the deadline for local election authorities to make ballots available to such voters is April 18. Military and overseas ballots must be received by the election authority by June 5.

Local election authorities are also directed to post information on their website, use social media if available, issue press release, conduct public appearances, and directly contact stakeholders such as candidates.