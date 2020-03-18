Missouri Sheriffs’ Association support 2nd Amendment Preservation Act

The Missouri Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) and its member sheriffs are supporting the Senate Committee Substitute for Senate Bill No. 588, also known as the “Second Amendment Preservation Act.” Last Wednesday, MSA leadership met with the bill sponsor Senator Burlison and Representative Taylor in the Senator’s office. During this meeting, they expressed commitment to protecting the 2nd Amendment. They suggested changing the language of the bill to make it more straightforward and less complex. The bill was brought forward for a hearing in Senator Libla’s committee on Thursday, and it was passed.

