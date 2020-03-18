MO changes policies for Medicaid and SNAP benefits

The state has updated some policies to help Missourians struggling during the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus. During a press conference, last night at the Capitol, MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson says Missourians who are on Medicaid will not be charged copays for coronavirus testing. He says the state is taking many steps to ease the burden on citizens.

Missouri has also relaxed early refill policies to allow those on Medicaid to more easily get their prescriptions and it has enhanced the state’s health provider outreach.