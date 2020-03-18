Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Alexander County

There was a fatal crash around 1 a.m. yesterday on Illinois 3 near East Side Drive in Alexander County, IL. 34-year-old Anthony Duncan, of Cairo, was traveling south when he lost control. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a ditch embankment, causing the vehicle to roll and strike a tree. Duncan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Alexander County Coroner. The roadway was closed for approximately 2 hours during the crash investigation.

