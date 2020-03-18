The Missouri Department of Transportation is responding to the coronavirus. KZIM’s Brandon Dickson has the latest.

Emergency Waiver for IRP and IFTA

The IRP and IFTA waiver shall not be construed to allow any vehicle to operate in Missouri without valid registration and insurance from its base state. Motor carriers or drivers currently subject to a state or federal out-of-service order are not eligible for the relief granted by this notice.

This waiver does not imply or grant an exception to any federal laws administered by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation or other state laws regarding the reporting, registration or operation of commercial motor vehicles.

This waiver shall remain in effect for the duration of the declared emergency under Missouri Executive Order 20-02.

In addition to the above notices, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued an emergency declaration that grants an exemption from Parts 390 through 399 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs) for drivers and carriers operating in response to the national emergency. It can be found at: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/emergency/emergency-declaration-under-49-cfr-ss-39023-no-2020-002. Find links to this and other important emergency transport documents at www.modot.org/mcs.