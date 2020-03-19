Attorney General Schmitt Offers Sunshine Law Guidelines in Midst of Coronavirus Shutdowns

Attorney General Schmitt is offering guidelines and tips to governmental bodies who may have questions about public meetings or other Sunshine Law compliance in the midst of Coronavirus shutdowns. In order to protect the citizens they serve, some governmental bodies may move to remote meetings or other remedies. In order to ensure compliance with the Sunshine Law, the guidance in the document above covers meeting notices, meeting agendas, voice votes, roll call votes, and emergency public meetings. The Attorney General’s Sunshine Law booklet also has ten frequently asked questions and other guidelines and tips for citizens and governmental bodies alike.

The booklet, as well as a dashboard displaying statistics relating to the Attorney General’s Office’s handling of Sunshine Law complaints and requests, can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/missouri-law/sunshine-law

The tips and guidelines can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2019/sunshine-law-guidance-for-public-governmental-bodies-during-a-public-health-crisis-or-state-of-emergency.pdf?sfvrsn=2d0b85af_2.

Any governmental bodies or officials with questions should visit the Attorney General’s website at www.ago.mo.gov/missouri-law/sunshine-law or contact the Director of Sunshine Law Compliance, Ms. Casey Lawrence, at 573-751-8905.