Governor Parson Works With U.S. Small Business Administration to Activate Disaster Loans for Small Businesses

Governor Mike Parson directed the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri Department of Economic Development to seek assistance for Missouri businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The SBA will offer targeted, low-interest disaster recovery loans for Missouri small businesses that have been severely impacted by economic disruptions related to the new coronavirus (COVID-19.) Through the program, businesses can receive up to $2 million in assistance to use toward fixed debt payments, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that cannot be paid due to the impact of COVID-19. The interest rate for small businesses will be 3.75 percent and 2.75 percent for non-profits. For more information, contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. You can also learn more at SBA.gov/coronavirus.

