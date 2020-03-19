Justice Mark M. Boie Wins Appellate Primary in Fifth District

Justice Mark Boie was victorious in the Republican primary for the Appellate position in the Fifth District in Illinois. By a margin of 8%, Boie edged out his opponent and will move forward to the general election in November. Unofficial results set the race at 51,123 votes for Boie against his primary opponent’s 42,897 with victories in most counties within the Fifth District, but with work to do in the Metro East area before the general election. Boie called for unity in the coming months with his primary opponent’s supporters.

