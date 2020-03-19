Public Health Officials Announce First Illinois Coronavirus Disease Death
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Tuesday the first death of an Illinois resident who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was a Chicago resident in her 60s who tested positive earlier this month and had contact with a known COVID-19 case. IDPH reported this past weekend the first resident in a long-term care facility in Illinois to test positive for COVID-19. Guidance for long-term care facilities is on the IDPH website.