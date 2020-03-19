SEMO Campus cancels in-person classes rest of the semester

Southeast Missouri State University has canceled all in-person classes and events for the rest of the semester as a precautionary response to COVID-19. All in-person classes are suspended for the week of March 23. Faculty will use this time to prepare for alternative delivery of in-person courses beginning the week of March 30. Effective immediately, access to all residence halls is restricted and the University will close all residence halls through a tiered process beginning tomorrow. The move-out process will be conducted in stages through March 31. All University events on and off campus are canceled through May 15. As of now, Spring Commencement remains scheduled for May 16. You can learn more at the University’s COVID-19 informational webpage.

