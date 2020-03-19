Thursday, March 19th 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A person in Texas was arrested for falsely claiming in a social media post to be infected with the Coronavirus. The unidentified person allegedly said over the weekend that they tested positive for the virus at Tyler County Hospital.

The DA’s office charged the person with circulating a false report. In a separate Facebook post, the DA’s office warned that one can be charged with a crime for “knowingly communicating, initiating, or circulating a false report/false alarm of COVID-19 that one knows is false or baseless.”

As of Tuesday, The Lone Star State had recorded sixty-four cases of Coronavirus, according to the Texas Department of State and Health Services. None of those sixty-four cases have come out of Tyler County.