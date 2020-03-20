Ameren Missouri to provides energy assistance funds for customers amid Coronavirus pandemic

Ameren Missouri is providing $1 million in energy assistance funds for its electric and gas customers across Missouri who are experiencing a hardship with reduced hours or a job layoff because of the Coronavirus situation. Ameren Missouri Customer Advocate Connie Taylor explains how the funds will be allocated.

Customers can apply for energy assistance by:

Visiting 211helps.org/AmerenRelief if you are an Ameren Missouri customer who has been impacted by COVID-19 at your job and meet the qualifications based on household size and income (approx.. $30,000 to $60,000 per year, per household).

Visiting Heatupmissouri.org or Heatupstlouis.org or call Heat-Up Crisis Hotline at 314-241-0001 or 314-657-1599. Funds are available for elderly and physically disabled individuals, and low-to-moderate income families; or individuals with their delinquent Ameren bills in Missouri, who may also be impacted by COVID-19, with income levels from $0 to $29,000 per year.