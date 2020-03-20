Friday, March 20th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Social distancing be damned—Portland will not go without its strippers, even during a global pandemic. Lucky Devil Lounge is bringing its dancers to your door with a new food delivery service it’s calling— wait for it— “Boober Eats.”

“I originally did it at first as a joke,” says club owner Shon Boulden, “and it got 150 shares on Facebook—like nothing we’ve ever had before. So, I was like, ‘Well, why don’t we just try to do this?’”

Lucky Devil has a full food menu and non-alcoholic drinks available for delivery. The process is similar to many the home drop-off systems that have sprung up overnight as a way for restaurants and breweries to continue operating during the health crisis.

The twist comes when your food shows up. Instead of being greeted a harried driver in jeans and a hoodie, your meal is hand-delivered by two dancers. “They’ll wear pasties and booty shorts, drop off the food, dance for a second, and then we’ll move along,” Boulden says. “We’ll still stay a reasonable distance back. They have Lysol as well.”