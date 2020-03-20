Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 20-04 Easing Regulatory Burdens During State of Emergency

Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-04 invoking emergency powers to authorize executive agencies to waive or suspend certain regulations and statutes that interfere with Missouri’s response to the spread of COVID-19. The Executive Order, accompanied by steps taken by agencies, accomplishes the following:

Enables doctors to diagnose and treat patients more easily through telemedicine to avoid physical contact.

Extends the hours commercial drivers can operate on Missouri roadways in order to deliver essential supplies.

Removes barriers to entering the education profession in order to mitigate teacher shortages.

Additional information regarding the specific regulations or statutes to be waived will be released by each individual agency. Aside from these specific provisions, the Executive Order further allows all agencies to request a waiver or suspension of their regulations in an expedited process to further help provide immediate health and safety relief.