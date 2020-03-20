U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District takes precautionary measures against COVID-19

The Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is taking precautionary measures to assist the public health effort with containing the spread of the COVID-19 and protecting its employees and visitors. District leadership is limiting gatherings and meetings to 10 people or less and implementing a telework schedule for personnel able to do so. The district is leveraging technology and other tools to continue carrying out its mission. Additionally, the Memphis District is postponing its Business Opportunity Open House and the Mississippi River Commission is canceling its annual high water inspection trip and public hearings. Safety is a priority during the critical time.

