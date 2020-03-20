Virus testing center coming

Yesterday afternoon, Saint Francis Healthcare System officials said they are working to develop a Coronavirus Test Collection Center at the site with the City of Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and SoutheastHEALTH. Saint Francis also said it has activated a dedicated Nurse Coronavirus Hotline to answer any COVID-19 questions as well as provide screenings and next steps if needed. This hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at (573) 331-4200. The plan is to extend hours and days as needed. The hotline is for calls related to coronavirus screening only. The screening questions can also be completed online at sfmc.net/COVID19qanda.

