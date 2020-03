An Amber Alert that was issued on Saturday for a 14-day-old baby was canceled after he was found safe. A Caucasian female in her 20s stole a silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox from the South Providence area in Columbia around 8:30 Saturday night. The baby had been left in the vehicle at the time. About an hour later, the baby had been found safe. No other details have been released at this time.

